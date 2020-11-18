The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Was Unveiled And People Are Comparing It To Charlie Brown's Sad Tree

Rockefeller Center's iconic Christmas tree was recently erected in Midtown Manhattan, but it's getting lackluster reviews over on Twitter. The Norway spruce was chopped down last week in upstate New York and arrived over the weekend.

Let the holiday season begin! The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has officially arrived at the Plaza. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/RapXlMt1Fb — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 14, 2020

Rex Chapman was among the first to point out the tree's janky appearance, quipping that the tree epitomized 2020.

Could the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree look any worse?



2020on brand… pic.twitter.com/6K2n4bX9u7 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 17, 2020

Soon others joined in on bullying the sickly Yuletide spruce.

Charlie Brown: I have the saddest Christmas Tree.

Rockefeller Center: Hold my beer. https://t.co/OexnJvaf86 — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) November 17, 2020

Ladies and Gentlemen – the Christmas tree has arrived at Rockefeller Center in NYC. Left pic is how it looked when it was cut down. Right pic is how it arrived.

Welcome to 2020. pic.twitter.com/bKSq87BVP1 — 💙 Depoetic (@Depoetic) November 17, 2020

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let's give 2020 a round of applause. pic.twitter.com/kRt8qCNudo — Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 17, 2020

I find it a little plucked, the Rockefeller Christmas tree, this year. 😕Well it matches with 2020. Hopefully the decorations will be be a good camouflage 🎄#NewYork pic.twitter.com/GRYZ7bNihu — Sandrine Chevalier (@c4chevalier) November 18, 2020

The Rockefeller Christmas tree, just like the rest of us, really been through things in 2020 pic.twitter.com/6xC8C34iMk — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) November 16, 2020

2020 gave us a reggie christmas tree pic.twitter.com/cWQu1ytBuA — Desus Nice (@desusnice) November 18, 2020

To their credit, Rockefeller Center responded to the criticism on Twitter, saying it was a long journey and much work remained before the official lighting ceremony on December 2.

There was at least one happy story to come from the much-beleaguered tree, a small owl had hitched a ride inside and was brought to a wildlife facility.

They found a small owl inside of this year's Rockefeller Christmas tree, he hitched a ride all the way to NYC and is now being treated and cared for at a wildlife rehab facility. pic.twitter.com/f4PkBm6MGo — Allison Esposito Medina (@techladyallison) November 18, 2020

