The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Was Unveiled And People Are Comparing It To Charlie Brown's Sad Tree
GOOD GRIEF

Rockefeller Center's iconic Christmas tree was recently erected in Midtown Manhattan, but it's getting lackluster reviews over on Twitter. The Norway spruce was chopped down last week in upstate New York and arrived over the weekend.

Rex Chapman was among the first to point out the tree's janky appearance, quipping that the tree epitomized 2020.

Soon others joined in on bullying the sickly Yuletide spruce.

To their credit, Rockefeller Center responded to the criticism on Twitter, saying it was a long journey and much work remained before the official lighting ceremony on December 2.

There was at least one happy story to come from the much-beleaguered tree, a small owl had hitched a ride inside and was brought to a wildlife facility.

Related video: Rockefeller Center Tree Erected In NYC

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

