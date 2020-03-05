'Reply All' Helps Man Remember An Obscure Pop Song In Roller Coaster Of A Podcast Episode

This week on "Reply All," listener Tyler Gillett recalls an un-Googleable song from his childhood — to the extent of remembering all the lyrics and the melody — and reaches out to PJ Vogt for help. The mystery gets weirder and weirder as together they try to answer the question: how could Tyler have such a clear memory of a song he heard over and over as a kid, yet not be able to find a single trace of it on the internet?

The podcast team goes to the length of re-recording the song with professional musicians, contacting every musical expert they can think of — including some pretty significant players in the music industry — as they make an exhaustive attempt to track down this musical enigma.

Delightfully enough, Reply All co-host Alex Goldman also recorded his own version of the mystery song, which you can listen to below.