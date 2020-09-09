These Images Of Blood-Red And Orange Skies Near West Coast Fires Are Downright Apocalyptic
THIS IS A CLIMATE EMERGENCY

The West Coast is being ravaged by numerous wildfires, which have burned hundreds of thousands of acres of land and damaged thousands of structures in California, Oregon and Washington.

In and around San Francisco, skies are hazy yellow and orange, with strong winds keeping the smoke suspended at high altitudes above the Bay Area.

View of Berkeley from Albany Hill right now. from bayarea
Smoke blanket covering the sky in California from Wildfire

In Oregon, fires continue to burn and cast an ominous glow over the state.

I have some sad news. Marion Co. Sherriffs just shared this video of Mill City. from oregon
Ominous view of the smoke from a friend's vineyard in Dallas, OR. from oregon
Friend of mine exiting Mill City… Only open route out. from oregon

This September 7 satellite photo of the Creek Fire reveals how "the smoke from the fire [is] causing lights at night to diffuse or 'bloom,'" according to NASA.

Image Credit: NOAA/NASA

