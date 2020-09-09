These Images Of Blood-Red And Orange Skies Near West Coast Fires Are Downright Apocalyptic
The West Coast is being ravaged by numerous wildfires, which have burned hundreds of thousands of acres of land and damaged thousands of structures in California, Oregon and Washington.
In and around San Francisco, skies are hazy yellow and orange, with strong winds keeping the smoke suspended at high altitudes above the Bay Area.
In Oregon, fires continue to burn and cast an ominous glow over the state.
This September 7 satellite photo of the Creek Fire reveals how "the smoke from the fire [is] causing lights at night to diffuse or 'bloom,'" according to NASA.