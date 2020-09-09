These Images Of Blood-Red And Orange Skies Near West Coast Fires Are Downright Apocalyptic

The West Coast is being ravaged by numerous wildfires, which have burned hundreds of thousands of acres of land and damaged thousands of structures in California, Oregon and Washington.

In and around San Francisco, skies are hazy yellow and orange, with strong winds keeping the smoke suspended at high altitudes above the Bay Area.

Fire smoke blocking out the sun in San Francisco this morning. This is 7:40am. There are so many fires in and around the state. pic.twitter.com/Q1L0T6rC3s — Sarah Frier (@sarahfrier) September 9, 2020

I woke up at 6:55am with the sky an odd shade of yellow and the street lights still on. It's now past 8am and the sky has gotten darker. Zero filters use on these photos I took 15 minutes ago. I've never seen anything like it. #BayArea #CaliforniaFires pic.twitter.com/gNym3FvIj4 — Austin Dillman (@Austin_Dillman) September 9, 2020

San Francisco right now: a sickly orange glow pic.twitter.com/iZQ99oUGqG — Peter Aldhous (@paldhous) September 9, 2020

In Oregon, fires continue to burn and cast an ominous glow over the state.

Took these all around 10am today on the Oregon Coast, absolutely no filter #OregonFires pic.twitter.com/JIfoSbYUed — Emily (@thisemily1) September 9, 2020

The Oregon Capitol, Sept. 8, 2020, 5:35 p.m. PT pic.twitter.com/me0YJX7rR7 — Bradley W. Parks Ⓥ (@Bradley_W_Parks) September 9, 2020

This September 7 satellite photo of the Creek Fire reveals how "the smoke from the fire [is] causing lights at night to diffuse or 'bloom,'" according to NASA.