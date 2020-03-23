FACTOR IN AN EXTRA SIX FEET FOR EVERY FOOT

Digg · Updated:

Ah, back when we all had the capacity to be interested in or care about things like real estate and money — when was that, January 2020? Regardless, here's a good distraction to delude yourself that things are still normal and we can afford to have such trivial interests and cares.

So: if you were allowed to do things like go outside and house-hunt and the economy weren't so precarious, how many square feet would $500,000 buy you? This visualization breaks it down by state, and the differences are pretty vast.

Source: HowMuch.net


Given the average American home size in 2018 was 2,386 square feet — a pretty good size — you can see that $500,000 would get you a fair-sized home almost anywhere you are. The states where you'd get less than the average amount of space are California, Massachusetts, Colorado, Washington, Hawaii and in Washington, DC. Surprisingly, New York isn't on that list, though you still need to head to the midwest or down south for some real real estate.

Anyway, let's file this under post-pandemic content.


[Via HowMuch]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

EVERYTHING GOES TO SH*T

todayifoundout.com

If you're like most people, you probably assume that when you flush your toilet sanitation wizards simply cast the scourgify charm as your expulsions exit the main pipe coming from your house, thereby eliminating it with little effort or expense. Here's what actually happens.

UNPRECIDENTED

newrepublic.com

Hoda Muthana left the US to join ISIS. Now she wants to return home to stand trial, but the Trump administration won't let her. She is a test case for the future of birthright citizenship.

SCENES FROM A SHUTDOWN

2 diggs nytimes.com

There is a certain beauty in the expanses of public space, now vacant amid the pandemic, these photos from around the world show. There is also a reminder: True beauty comes when the builders roam the built.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample