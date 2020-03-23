Ah, back when we all had the capacity to be interested in or care about things like real estate and money — when was that, January 2020? Regardless, here's a good distraction to delude yourself that things are still normal and we can afford to have such trivial interests and cares.

So: if you were allowed to do things like go outside and house-hunt and the economy weren't so precarious, how many square feet would $500,000 buy you? This visualization breaks it down by state, and the differences are pretty vast.



Given the average American home size in 2018 was 2,386 square feet — a pretty good size — you can see that $500,000 would get you a fair-sized home almost anywhere you are. The states where you'd get less than the average amount of space are California, Massachusetts, Colorado, Washington, Hawaii and in Washington, DC. Surprisingly, New York isn't on that list, though you still need to head to the midwest or down south for some real real estate.

Anyway, let's file this under post-pandemic content.



[Via HowMuch]