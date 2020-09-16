Quentin Tarantino movies are known for their profanity and violence, but which ones contain the most deaths and curse words, exactly?

Using data from a FiveThirtyEight article that meticulously catalogs the number of profanities and deaths in Tarantino movies, as well as from online data about "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Reddit user pdwp90 put together a graph that visualizes the curses and deaths in several of the director's movies, from his directorial debut "Reservoir Dogs" to his latest film, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

While the illustration is not meant to be exhaustive — several Tarantino movies are not included in the chart, including "The Hateful Eight" and "Death Proof" — it still provides interesting insights into the distribution of profanity and violence in the director's oeuvre.

Earlier Tarantino movies like "Pulp Fiction" and "Reservoir Dogs" show relatively few on-screen deaths but use plenty of profanities, while movies like "Kill Bill: Vol. 1" and "Inglourious Basterds" have some of the highest death counts at 63 and 48 deaths, respectively, according to FiveThirtyEight's count. (Some Reddit users, however, have argued that the deaths in "Inglourious Basterds" should be even higher due to a theater explosion scene at the end.)



[Via Reddit]