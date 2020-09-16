HERE'S YOUR KILL BILL

Digg · Updated:

Quentin Tarantino movies are known for their profanity and violence, but which ones contain the most deaths and curse words, exactly?

Using data from a FiveThirtyEight article that meticulously catalogs the number of profanities and deaths in Tarantino movies, as well as from online data about "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Reddit user pdwp90 put together a graph that visualizes the curses and deaths in several of the director's movies, from his directorial debut "Reservoir Dogs" to his latest film, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Courtesy of Reddit user pdwp90

While the illustration is not meant to be exhaustive — several Tarantino movies are not included in the chart, including "The Hateful Eight" and "Death Proof" — it still provides interesting insights into the distribution of profanity and violence in the director's oeuvre.

Earlier Tarantino movies like "Pulp Fiction" and "Reservoir Dogs" show relatively few on-screen deaths but use plenty of profanities, while movies like "Kill Bill: Vol. 1" and "Inglourious Basterds" have some of the highest death counts at 63 and 48 deaths, respectively, according to FiveThirtyEight's count. (Some Reddit users, however, have argued that the deaths in "Inglourious Basterds" should be even higher due to a theater explosion scene at the end.)


[Via Reddit]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

THE WHEELS OF JUSTICE

3 diggs outsideonline.com

Coronavirus hasn't stopped two-wheeled avenger Vittorio Brumotti from righting society's wrongs. The cyclist has delighted audiences with his TV news segment "100% Brumotti," shaming people for parking in handicapped spaces and taking on no less than the Mafia. We ride along with Italy's favorite bike hero.

GIRL POWER?

thepointmag.com

Watching mainstream advertising adopt quirky sloganeering and Etsy feminism to sell period underwear and yogurt has been like watching the raptors in "Jurassic Park" learn to operate a door handle — a lesson in how the right tools can be adapted by the very forces they have been designed to hold at bay.

WHAT GAMERS ARE SAYING

5 diggs

Chris Brandrick shares the results from the third annual State of Switch survey, asking folks what they think about Nintendo's machine.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account