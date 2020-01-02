Watching This Puppy Learn How To Swim Makes Our Hearts Soar
Guess you can teach a young dog new tricks.
[Via Twitter]
Guess you can teach a young dog new tricks.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
On Thursday, a US airstrike in Baghdad killed Qassim Suleimani, the head of Iran's Quds Force and one of the most powerful men in Iran and the Middle East. What happens now?
No, not THAT Justin. What facial recognition tells us about how memory works (or doesn't).
On the outside, the mansion looks normal enough. But once you venture inside, that's when the fever dream truly begins.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Teach a man to fish with a power drill and you feed him for a lifetime.
The bushfires in Australia have been a catastrophic natural disaster. According to the Daily Telegraph, as of January 2, approximately 5.9 million hectares of land has been burnt in Australia — for perspective, that's more land than Denmark and The Netherlands.
Adaptogen mocktails, infrared saunas, "social self-care." Wellness is more than a luxury symbol; it's a social status — for a privileged few.
The acting and quick-thinking of these Disneyland actors is just off the charts.
Upon the unsealing of a collection of T.S. Eliot's letters to his muse Emily Hale, the poet posthumously released a letter sharing his side of the story.
Leap into the Void was unprecedented in photography. While some photographers used "straight" photography to seek emotional truths, Klein harnessed the inherent malleability of the medium's veracity.
Guess you can teach a young dog new tricks.
After "Project Runway" judges said they couldn't see Karlie Kloss wearing contestant Tyler Neasloney's outfit, he sniped back, "Not even to dinner with the Kushners?"
Upping your exercise game for 2020? Make sure you're getting the protein your body needs.
The Cloud is home to countless amounts of valuable personal and financial data. As such, security is of paramount importance. Learn how to earn the big bucks securing cloud solutions in this bundle, now just $49.
Sometimes to find the treasure you have to dig into the junk.
When good ideas make bad business.
Sometimes the most ingenious design is the one hiding in plain sight.
Brenda thought she and Ricky would be together forever, until he left her. Kendra thought she and Ricky would be together forever. Then Brenda took matters into her own hands. Inside the case of jealousy, spying, and murder that shook Uptown Dallas.
The list of bad things that can happen to you in space has gotten longer.
Honestly, with the way they are driving, we're surprised they haven't taken down more mailboxes on the way.
Executive producers Jesse Daniels and Brie Miranda Bryant detail the challenges and fear of returning to the groundbreaking Lifetime docuseries Surviving R Kelly.
The soldiers will join roughly 650 others already deployed to the region and stay there for some 60 days, officials said.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Online application forms is where all job aspirations go to die.
The tax agency, Justice Department and Congress have all taken aim at a much-abused deduction exploited by wealthy investors. Yet the crackdown is having minimal impact, costing the Treasury billions.
UPS is all about time efficiency, right down to the doors.
With close to 7,500 brewing companies currently operating in the U.S., picking favorites is difficult.
The former New York City mayor has spent almost $200 million, and he still has billions left in his account.
We're not sure whether it's because he's drunk or just having a very bad idea, but we have very little hope that the components in the package are going to be undamaged.
This short film answers the perennial question, "What if you just want one piece of popcorn?"
Only now, with the plane indefinitely grounded, are we beginning to see the scale of its effects.
Adam and Jamie have previously tried driving in a square-wheeled pickup, but according to YouTuber WhistlinDiesel, his design, which ended up having two square wheels in the rear, goes much faster.
How do you build up a business when you're making 10 bucks an hour and bartending on the side?
Irving Ruan and Eugenia Viti offer humorous illustrations of methods a person can use to put themselves ill at ease.
You can't understand Oxbridge or, to an extent, Britain, without understanding this.
A well-set pick and a perfectly thrown pass were all Syracuse needed to beat undefeated Florida State on Thursday night.
"Cats" director Tom Hooper's team tinkered with "improved" VFX until the last minute and enlisted Lion King veterans to work on "refining" what became a $100 million bomb.
Letizia Battaglia risked her life to tell these grim stories of violence and corruption, considering it her duty to show the brutal truth.
Police have been unable to find car or any occupants, and were forced to call off the search due to high waves.
The Moxie Showerhead definitely belongs in the long list of products with unnecessary Alexa integrations.
The chip's complex design was generated by a computer. "If you look at the design, no human engineer would have come up with it."
A YouTuber demonstrates what would happen to the Earth if it was struck by multiple sized objects.
He was in charge of Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi, and a hero of the business world. Now he's an international fugitive. Here's how it all unfolded.
Two semis brought two lanes of traffic on I-24 near Chattanooga to a complete standstill.
For the week of December 30th, we have some 2020 memes, the Pope's slap, and Adam Sandler winning.
From the "KonMari method" to Apple's barely-there design philosophy, we are forever being urged to declutter and simplify our lives. But does minimalism really make us any happier?
The three-headed baby is going to haunt us in our dreams.
AT&T's EO Personal Communicator was going to change everything. Too bad nobody cared.
In the dead of winter, a group of students set out on a trek into the Ural Mountains. Their frozen bodies — with inexplicable injuries — were discovered in locations that compounded the puzzle of how they died. The Dyatlov Pass mystery spawned dozens of conspiracy theories, which have endured for 60 years.
Nearly ten years ago, Google shipped an unassuming, totally unbranded laptop to a large group of journalists and tech enthusiasts as part of a 60,000 unit pilot program.