Prom Photos of Ukrainian Teens, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

The Israeli photographer Michal Chelbin has made images of Ukrainian teenagers at two different locations during two distinct periods: first, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, in 2008, and then in and around Kyiv, in 2019. Each time, her subjects were on the precipice of adulthood, attending their high-school graduation, an event that includes a prom.

In the freezing and windswept Changthang Plateau, nestled between the Himalayas and the Karakoram mountains, traditional goat herders practise an arduous and dying trade

In 1971, at age 35, Fukase returned to Hokkaido, where he began to take portraits of his family members in the family photo studio. For the next 21 years, he made numerous visits home, where he visited the studio and his family and took their portraits. Fukase would do this all the way through the death of his father in 1987 and finished in 1989 when the family studio closed after going bankrupt. Flipping through the book, one is immediately aware that this is not going to be a conventional family album. For one thing, Fukase often introduced models (sometimes nude) who were not part of the family into the photos. Additions like this lend a surreal element of humor to the book. But the photos can take a dark turn, too.

An ambitious ongoing project by photographer Rob Hornstra and writer/filmmaker Arnold van Bruggen puts the spotlight on peripheral European heartlands

Or even mass from the comfort of your driver's seat. No matter your lifestyle, there's a way for you to convene with God in America.

Micha Bar-Am's new book is a document of both communal life, and loneliness, in the Kibbutz

Barbie usually enjoys a luxurious life in her Malibu Dreamhouse, but a recent photoshoot by Russian "doll photographer" Lara Vychuzhanina sees the iconic toy living in an entirely different way of life. The artist crafted a true-to-life diorama of a Soviet-era apartment kitchen, revealing what Barbie would look like if she lived in the former USSR circa 1986.

A partially eclipsed sun rises from the sea at Al Wakrah, Qatar, 26 December 2019. Posted by Elias Chasiotis on Friday, December 27, 2019

Athens-based photographer Elias Chasiotis was visiting Qatar in late December 2019 when he captured a photo of an annular eclipse that has since gone viral. Taken at sunrise as a part of a series, the image shows the moon covering the center of a red sun. The timing of the photograph turns the crimson star into curved horns emerging from the horizon.

"I believe my work is a poetic description — a fragmented visual narrative — of the soul of a place."

