Here's A 26-Second Summation Of How The Presidential Debate Went Down
The presidential debate between Trump and Biden made just about sense as this guy's impassioned argument about Glenda the Good Witch.
[Via Twitter]
What is it about the simplicity of a boarder chugging from a bottle of Ocean Spray and grooving to Stevie Nicks that's captured our hearts so thoroughly right now?
Referred to as the "Phantom of Love," the car was customized by Charles Clark and Sons. The firm was under instructions that the refined four-door should be more impressive than the Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost.
Nora the Siberian husky gets her toy pineapple stolen from her and she's not happy.
In a new study, psychologists tried to get a handle on the personality types that might be prone to outlandish beliefs.
Fifty years ago, young idealists swore to end American injustice. When their movement splintered, their lives diverged — from quiet college prof to infamous kidnappers to filthy-rich hotelier.
Andrew Nadeau perfectly captures the futile exercise of attempting to fact check a debate with Donald Trump.
Performing death defying feats with ease across the Parisian skyline, Benjamin Cante hails from Switzerland where he began practicing circus arts from the age of 5. Nowadays, Cante is a member of the "French Freerun Family," an international team of professional "freerunners."
Inclusive and patriotic, with its roots in the radical left, Woody Guthrie's enduring 1940s folk song offers an expansive vision for all Americans, writes Dorian Lynskey.
Both are maddening — but in very different ways.
For years, white-supremacist rhetoric hid in plain sight among cat GIFs and Hitler jokes. Why didn't we see the danger?
When Chinese millionaire Justin Sun acquired BitTorrent, was he trying to skirt the trade war? Or fly right in the face of it, no matter the cost?
Sometimes there's nothing you can do but just wait out a slightly embarrassing situation.
Little technical issues with fonts in technology — like a text that arrives with unreadable symbols — seem like small bugs that permeate interaction with our machines. But these are not bugs.
Anthony Devon Griffin reenacts what it's like to call people that do that thing where it sounds like they're talking to you on their voicemail.
Neo said he knows kung fu now in "The Matrix," but does he, really?
In a fascinating experiment, researchers at Harvard University discovered that perceived sugar intake affects blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes more than actual sugar intake.
This 90-year-old man had been giving Bailey dog treats every day, and in this video, the two of them have one last visit in the final days of Bailey's life.
Ahead of their Jordan 4 release, Union's Chris Gibbs worked with Shopify to ensure a fair shopping experience. Here's how they beat the bots.
In March 2009, TV history changed forever when the CW teen melodrama aired a scene of a golden retriever eating a replacement heart intended for Dan, the show's villainous father.
2020 has been a rough year. Let yourself be distracted by puppies in a bucket, courtesy of Kentfield Kennels.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
Does the Venus flytrap have a sweet tooth or will it stick to eating bugs?
Tips for dodging the virus as Americans retreat from colder weather: open the windows, buy an air filter — and forget the UV lights.
According to a recent paper, Venus was doomed from the start, but may have been accelerated in its path to dry-town through the gravitational influence of the great bully of the solar system: Jupiter.
Are we marching towards the cliffs of doom or is the worst behind us? Trey Kennedy perfectly contrasts these two attitudes on 2020.
The state went looking for Chinese communist companies to hold accountable for the COVID-19 pandemic. It hasn't found any.
There's a hate speech epidemic on Reddit — but automated bots and browser plug-ins are (sort of) fighting back.
We're half-laughing, half-fuming at all of this.
What happens when your chips bite back? From broken teeth to a ripped esophagus, a sharp Tostito is an oral accident waiting to happen.
A treasure trove of data trapped in pressed seaweed helps explain the collapse of Monterey Bay's sardine fishery in the 1950s.
YouTuber Laura Kampf built a foldable bike that's easy to travel with and can be carried on German trains without a reservation.
Models are learning how to generate images from captions, a sign that they're getting better at understanding our world.
How the seizure of Europe's largest heroin shipment created bloody fallout throughout the world — and sparked still-raging political corruption scandals in Turkey, Greece and the Middle East.
Eric Trump made some surprising comments during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday morning after he was asked about a gay, "secret Trump voter" who was the subject of a New York Times op-ed.
How the ancient, antisemitic nocturnal ritual fantasy expresses itself through the ages — and explains the right's fascination with fringe conspiracy theories
Are there freed lab monkeys living in the Santa Cruz mountains? If you ask around La Honda, the answer is a very paranoid "yes."
Washington State University track and field athlete Ray Wells Jr. cleared through a series of hurdles like it's nobody's business.
I fake it on a regular basis. Have I been deluding myself that this is OK?
"Whatever it takes to rebuild and reopen, we'll do."
Watch out, Tony Hawk. This little girl is chasing your coattails.
Are pizzas the most popular fast food in the US, or is it burgers? And which fast-food chain made the most money in 2019?
The Genie shirt is just the latest and most bonkers example from a '90s nostalgia vintage market that has been heating up for years.
State Azure puts the Phil Collins banger through a "Pure Moods" filter.
Some have evolved to just survive, but other species actively seek out being pooped out.
The finalists for the 2020 Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards are guaranteed to lift your spirits.
It's not easy being a parent in 2020, but perhaps some of these ideas, like a carnival ride made out of a leaf blower or a Roomba Pac-Man, can make things a little bit easier.