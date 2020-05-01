DIGG PICKS | AFFILIATE

Uh-oh… Mother's Day is almost here, so there might not be enough time for your gift to arrive. Thankfully, there are plenty of digital gifts you can nab mere moments before your scheduled video call.

Digital Gift Cards

If the other options just aren't the right fit, consider picking up one of the countless digital gift cards available on Amazon. Netflix, Petco, GrubHub and more are just a quick click away.

Audible

Introduce Mom to the wonderful world of audiobooks. As her Audible credits roll in month after month, and she finds new favorites, she'll be thinking of you.

Kindle Unlimited

If Mom really likes eBooks, Kindle Unlimited is probably a better bet. Over a million books are accessible whenever she's ready to read 'em, and there are plenty of periodicals and audiobooks thrown in to sweeten the deal.

Amazon Prime

Is Mom missing out on all of the benefits of Prime? Unacceptable. Give her the gift of free shipping and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" right this moment!

