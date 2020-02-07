On Thursday evening, CNN hosted a presidential town hall with Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Deval Patrick. Later that evening, Bittigieg's campaign account tweeted out a video clip of the town hall, and some internet users immediately noticed that there was, um, something a bit unusual about the clip.

Here's the tweeted out video and the original CNN video for comparison.

And here is the original CNN video https://t.co/cwTg8oKRfn — rafael (@rafaelshimunov) February 7, 2020

It's a weird choice for Buttigieg's campaign and we have only one question for this, really: Why oh why?