NEW YORK STATE OF MIND

In the United States, a percentage of any given state's population is made up of out-of-state residents. Here is the state from which the most out-of-state residents come in each state, visualized.

Using 2017 data from the University of Washington, Reddit user demivus put together this map that shows the inter-state migration patterns in the US:

Reddit

As you can see from the map, Californians makes up the largest number of out-of-state residents in several states, including Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Texas, Hawaii and Alaska. On the East Coast, however, a lot of out-of-state residents in northeastern states — such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut — hail from New York.

It's worth noting that, despite the map's legend, pink does indicate Minnesota (MN) rather than Michigan (MI). Also, according to r/demivus, while the map says that Pennsylvania exports the most residents to Maryland, it's actually Washington D.C. that provides the most out-of-the-state residents to the Old Line State.


[Via Reddit]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

