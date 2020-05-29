Businesses around the world are struggling to weather the historic economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but there are companies out there that have survived through centuries of ups and downs. So what are the oldest surviving companies?

Redditor takeasecond scoured through Wikipedia's oldest companies list and compiled a graph of the oldest companies in the world. Topping the chart is Kongo Gumi, a construction business based out of Japan, established in 578 AD. According to The Atlantic, Kongo Gumi specializes in building Buddhist temples, something that hasn't yet gone out of style.



[Via Reddit]