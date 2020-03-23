Office Worker Comes Up With A Clever, Automated Way To Enforce Social Distancing
Welcome to our brave new world, now please stay six feet away:
Different age cohorts have different vulnerabilities to COVID-19, but nobody's risk is zero.
Public health officials are just beginning to grapple with the fallout from that early bungling of testing.
Sometimes when people don't listen, you really have to bring in the chopper to send a message to them.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Fans of your classic alternate-reality universe hook-ups were stunned last night after Drogon, the largest of Daenerys Targaryen's dragons, showed up on "Westworld."
Don't bark, just stare — your owner will get the idea.
As social distancing measures lock down the US, Okeechobee County Commissioner Bryant Culpepper wants you to know there's a simpler solution: blowing a hair dryer up your nose. Culpepper has since apologized.
Much of the country has ground to a halt. But not all of it.
"Virtually" is doing a lot of work here.
"The government lied. They lied about everything." Historian John Barry on the 1918 Spanish flu.
From "Porn Gil" to "The Black Swan" and everything in between, here is our updated countdown of each episode of Larry David's masterpiece.
This soccer player really took one for the team.
If you're like most people, you probably assume that when you flush your toilet sanitation wizards simply cast the scourgify charm as your expulsions exit the main pipe coming from your house, thereby eliminating it with little effort or expense. Here's what actually happens.
The coronavirus is far more infectious than the common flu. To be precise, three to four times more. It doesn't sound like much, but it can spread to tens of thousands of people much faster.
It would seem that the president has not gotten over the fact that Senator Romney voted against him in the impeachment fight.
To kill my digital self, I had to create an army of clones.
Store-bought tomato sauce can be bland. With a few additions like garlic, onion, pepper flakes and butter, you can make it as close to homemade as possible.
Disease changed the course of the war, and shaped the peace that came afterward, planting the seeds that would destroy Athenian democracy.
There is a certain beauty in the expanses of public space, now vacant amid the pandemic, these photos from around the world show. There is also a reminder: True beauty comes when the builders roam the built.
Two YouTubers built an ATV out of a cheap plastic sled and have the time of their lives.
Photographer Daniel Kaliko found out long ago that his most interesting subjects could be found right in his home; he began to devote his time to documenting all insects and anthropods in his vicinity.
A man in the United Kingdom stocked up on so much toilet paper, he decided to make the most out of the resources he had to keep himself entertained.
Sometimes the best way to understand a new situation is to step back — in this case way, way back — and get a look at what Europe under coronavirus lockdown looks like from space.
How differently the air spreads under multiple conditions — something that could help us stem the spread of coronavirus.
Amazon is prioritizing household staples and other high-demand items during the coronavirus outbreak.
They say it's good to be close to your neighbors, but maybe not this close.
Between horny spam bots, get-rich-quick schemes and misinformation, the social media giant is at war with trash — and the trash is winning.
Some daring motorcyclists in Vietnam attempted to squeeze between two trucks. It didn't end well but fortunately no one was seriously injured.
The state is an expert at sticking its head in the sand.
An animal sanctuary near Tampa, Florida left the cameras rolling at a jaguar enclosure and got a big surprise when they came back.
The infectious disease researcher has become America's most trusted coronavirus expert.
Masks were required, and they made it easier for people to ignore one another. The costumes of the quarantine, along with other restrictions, turned people inward.
Kangaroo rats can leap between 6 and 9 feet in a single bound.
After her daughter died of an overdose, Marianne Skolek Perez became an advocate on behalf of OxyContin victims, delving into how the drug was being sold.
With 850 million children worldwide shut out of schools, tech evangelists claim now is the time for AI education. But as the technology's power grows, so too do the dangers that come with it.
Hello, 911? We have a cat burglar situation here.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
A study has cemented the link between an intense global warming episode 56 million years ago and volcanism in the North Atlantic, with implications for modern climate change.
Well, snow *is* frozen water, so the skills are applicable, no?
In the days before he went into lockdown, John J. Lennon sent this dispatch on how Sing Sing was preparing for the inevitable arrival of COVID-19.
The White House defended the phrase "Chinese Virus" as no different than West Nile, Zika and Ebola viruses, but experts say that practice is harmful.
Rollie Williams, sick of being cooped up during quarantine, builds a DIY pool table out of household items.
The state of the 2020 Olympics remains uncertain as the IOC refuses to "speculate."
A small dog was resting on a deck in Lake Tahoe when a coyote snuck up on it out of the blue. Fortunately, the dog's owner was able to scare it off in the nick of time.
San Francisco looks like a scene from "I Am Legend" right now.