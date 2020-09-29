Here's A Spot-On Impression Of The Difference In How People In Los Angeles And New York City Order Breakfast
Both are maddening — but in very different ways.
[Via TikTok]
The new ESPN 30 for 30 documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" re-examines the life of the double-amputee sprinter and his murder of model-girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
In this week's "Ask a Boss" column, Alison Green advises an employee who is leaving their job — should their potential replacements know about the many issues the letter writer had with their company?
State Azure puts the Phil Collins banger through a "Pure Moods" filter.
Textile dyeing is one of the most polluting aspects of the global fashion industry, devastating the environment and posing health hazards to humans.
The zealotry of QAnon believers can be devastating for their loved ones. But action is possible.
It's not easy being a parent in 2020, but perhaps some of these ideas, like a carnival ride made out of a leaf blower or a Roomba Pac-Man, can make things a little bit easier.
To women in search of love, Shaun Rootenberg seemed like a catch. What they didn't know: he'd spent decades stealing from just about anyone who crossed his path.
On November 3, the network's framing of the election narrative may help alleviate nationwide chaos — or sow it.
Using his flywheel trebuchet, engineer Tom Stanton wanted to see if he could throw a tennis ball speedier than the world record for the fastest tennis serve.
Could right now be the most influential time ever? Richard Fisher looks at the case for and against — and why it matters.
A mystery man was seen dumping over 100 live, squirming eels into the Prospect Park lake on Sunday night.
Automakers have been making cars bigger than ever. Here's the complicated reasons why cars are being built with increased interior space.
Here's what happens when you plug John Denver's "Country Roads" into Jukebox, a tool created by OpenAI that generates music that doesn't exist.
Thanks to a pair of bionic gloves, João Carlos Martins was finally able to play piano again.
In "Dick Johnson Is Dead," Kirsten Johnson documents the loss of her father to dementia — while "killing" him over and over again. It's a doc and trippy dream-logic fiction about the end of her father's life; he was diagnosed with dementia in 2016.
To commemorate the 30th year anniversary of "Fresh Prince," Will Smith decided to put the Bel-Air mansion on Airbnb. Here's what the mansion looks like inside.
The homicide rate is up in big American cities, including those run by Democrats and Republicans.
The Katmai National Park and Preserve in King Salmon, Alaska, is holding its annual competition to rate and appreciate the fattest bears living in the park.
When they go low, we go lower.
Coronavirus has hit few sectors harder than air travel, wiping out tens of thousands of jobs and uncountable billions in revenue. While most fleets were grounded, the industry was forced to reimagine its future.
Including when it starts, special ways to save and what to shop for this year.
"My son and I went riding our scooter and pushbikes. That was when I noticed Max being swooped by a magpie. The second part is about Max going back and facing his fears."
Falling in love at first sight is a common trope in many movies but how many phoned it in?
A rundown of the science that goes into the decision-making process and what it tells us about when results could be available.
BTS will have a week-long residency at "The Tonight Show," and they kicked off the week with a performance of their hit song "Dynamite."
Palantir is seeking to cash in on its ability to "do it all." Over the years, the company has worked with some of the government's most secretive agencies, including the CIA, the NSA and the Pentagon's Special Operations Command.
Hot on the heels of the $7.5 billion Bethesda purchase that stirred up the gaming community, Microsoft is expanding its partnership with OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research firm based in San Francisco, meaning Microsoft now has an exclusive license to the GPT-3 language model.
His left-over Italian rhythms and New York incflicted accent as Tony Soprano ranks among the best performances ever in film and television. YouTuber Nerdwriter breaks down how he did it.
If you're anything like us, you're itching to go whole hog on Halloween decorations already. Stock up at Amazon, and let's start spooky season early.
The forgotten joke website influenced YouTube, Twitter, Tinder and so much more.
Between a rock and an improbable place.
In a rare intimate conversation, the rapper-actor opens up to Esquire about his struggles with mental health and finding his way back.
"People are basically good" was eBay's founding principle. But in the deranged summer of 2019, prosecutors say, a campaign to terrorize a blogger crawled out of a dark place in the corporate soul.
This is funny and awkward at the same time.
How mushrooms could solve colony collapse disorder.
The clueless, self-assured American no longer seems like a benign figure, but no such clouds darken Ted Lasso's sunny skies.
YouTuber Medlife Crisis used the CardioEx cardiology simulator to demonstrate techniques he uses to unblock artieries.
"At this point, it's five people who have tested positive and seven of us trying to avoid them."
New Jersey officers accused of violence, sexual misconduct and more have walked free in deals that dodge a tough sentencing law. Now lawmakers want to eliminate it.
He had us at "Uh, hello, hi."
His new album "Fear of Death" tackles mortality at a moment when that's all we can think about.
"We're all alone, we're born alone, we die alone, and all I really need is a little bit of sunshine during the week and a really great sandwich."
He's got a lot of enthusiasm, we'll give him, but he just needs to be pointed in the right direction.
The GPT-3 program can write articles, produce code and compose poetry.
Best-and worst-case scenarios, odds for every matchup, October heroes, surprising stats and bold predictions as our MLB experts get you ready.
Does rolling windows down help, or are sun reflectors the way to go?