Non-Americans Share Their 'Genuine Reaction' To The Current Situation In The US In A Viral Reddit Thread

Non-Americans of Reddit weighed in on a question posed by IceCreamTacosPizza with their "genuine reaction to what's going on in America right now." Here's what they said.

What Happened To You Guys?

Seriously, WTF?

"America amirite" replaced talking about the weather. Everyone is dumbfounded by what's going on. —n1c0_ds

America's Problems Are Making Our Problems Look Quaint By Comparison

Being in the UK right now kind of feels like being a little boat that has broken down and everyone's too busy being mad at the captain to fix anything. But then you look to the left and there's a big cruise ship burning as it sinks with people fighting on every deck, and the captain's throwing gasoline on everything, and you feel a little bit better about the shitty boat you're in. —SocksPls

Things Could Be Way Worse

I'm from Afghanistan. This shit don't faze me. —sablelord

Totally. As someone who lives in a third world country, the US still looks better than living here. —and_here_i_be

America's Elections Never End And We're Sick Of Hearing About It

Why do their elections never end? Every other [countries'] elections last at most a month or two. —Divine-Sea-Manatee

Damn, You're A Polarized Country

I Was Rooting For You! We Were All Rooting For You!

Nothing About America Surprises Us Anymore

The Situation Is About What We Expected

Hang In There, America. We Feel For You

[Read more reactions from non-Americans to America on Reddit]