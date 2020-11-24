The Inside Of This New Jersey Mansion Is An Unexpected Santa's Workshop On Steroids

"Peace on earth will come to stay, when we live Christmas every day," poet Helen Steiner Rice once quipped.

Perhaps no property embodies that spirit more than the unique home — filled with Christmas decor — for sale at 1 Rivers Edge Drive in Colts Neck, New Jersey.

Courtesy of Janet Munger and Christopher Munger

The 5,420-square-foot property was put on the market by Janet Munger, a retired school superintendent, and her brother Christopher Munger, a manager at General Motors. The siblings were shocked last week when they noticed their listing suddenly had hundreds of thousands of page views.

"This couldn't be correct!" Christopher said in a phone interview with Digg.

Christopher remembers doing a double-take on the spike in traffic to the ad for his family home.

The listing's enthusiastic reaction could most likely be attributed to the wonderfully extravagant Christmas decorations that surprise viewers as they explore the interiors of the residence on Zillow.

Decking the house out in life-size nutcrackers, garlands, wreaths, stockings and statues, the Mungers spared no expense to make it a celebration of the Yuletide. The Mungers said the assortment of spectacularly ornate holiday baubles came from years of collecting.

"Chris and I have always wanted our home and both of our work environments to embody joy, happiness and warmth," Janet said. "Holidays were special events at our home for all team members and their families. Santa's wonderland was established in each room throughout our house for all families, including their children and grandchildren. These were memorable times for everyone."

"My sister has a unique passion," Christopher observed. "We do damage everywhere."

"We would go to the San Francisco Music Box Factory store and buy them out," Janet revealed.

Janet said that the festive, castle-like interior is a year-round aesthetic.

The family hopes to move to Florida once the property is sold but said they would always hold warm memories of the reactions visitors had as they entered the house.

"They'll come in and it would be Christmas every day," Janet said.

The home can be yours for $2.19 million.

Courtesy of Janet Munger and Christopher Munger

Courtesy of Janet Munger and Christopher Munger

Courtesy of Janet Munger and Christopher Munger

Courtesy of Janet Munger and Christopher Munger

Courtesy of Janet Munger and Christopher Munger

Courtesy of Janet Munger and Christopher Munger

Courtesy of Janet Munger and Christopher Munger

Courtesy of Janet Munger and Christopher Munger

If you're curious about the grand total of Christmas items:

Wreaths: 81

Swags: 60

Christmas Trees: 30

Nutcrackers: 20

Angels: 238

Santa Figures: 38

Nativity Scenes: 14

Religious Statues: 115



[See more photographs of 1 Rivers Edge Drive here]