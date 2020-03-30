'GOD HAD BEEN TAKEN OUT OF OUR LIVES'

Digg · Updated:

MyPillow is shifting part of its production to making facemasks for hospital workers, which might explain why CEO Michael Lindell was asked to take speak at Monday's White House coronavirus briefing.

Lindell is also a huge Trump supporter (he previously said that Trump was "chosen by God" to run for president), and he took part of his time at the podium to read a pre-written statement about how Trump's election saved America from turning away from God. It was… interesting:


[Via Twitter]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

WHAT CURVES AROUND COMES AROUND

1 digg medium.com

The "flatten the curve graphic" and message are mainstream at this point. Now we need to start to grapple with the reality that the actual "curve" of COVID-19 won't be as smooth as last week's infographics may have implied.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample