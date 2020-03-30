MyPillow is shifting part of its production to making facemasks for hospital workers, which might explain why CEO Michael Lindell was asked to take speak at Monday's White House coronavirus briefing.

Lindell is also a huge Trump supporter (he previously said that Trump was "chosen by God" to run for president), and he took part of his time at the podium to read a pre-written statement about how Trump's election saved America from turning away from God. It was… interesting:

MyPillow Guy In The Rose Garden:



"God gave us grace on November 8, 2016, to change the course we were on. God had been taken out of our schools & lives, a nation had turned its back on God. I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word. Read our Bibles…" pic.twitter.com/RvvCFlotaG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 30, 2020



