Here's The CEO Of MyPillow (?) Speaking At The White House Coronavirus Briefing (??) About Trump Saving America From Godlessness (???)
MyPillow is shifting part of its production to making facemasks for hospital workers, which might explain why CEO Michael Lindell was asked to take speak at Monday's White House coronavirus briefing.
Lindell is also a huge Trump supporter (he previously said that Trump was "chosen by God" to run for president), and he took part of his time at the podium to read a pre-written statement about how Trump's election saved America from turning away from God. It was… interesting:
[Via Twitter]