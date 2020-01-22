PLEASE, MAKE THE BRANDS STOP

On Wednesday, the Mr. Peanut Twitter account tweeted the following:

The performative killing of a long-time mascot feels like the inevitable next step in the exhausting "brands are hip" social media wars, but Planters didn't stop there — no, they would literally like to show us how Mr. Peanut "died":

Chances this is a sneaky ad for flame-roasted peanuts? Not zero. Chances we'll follow the Estate of Mr. Peanut Twitter account? Zero.


