Planters' Super Bowl Ad Campaign? Killing Mr. Peanut, For Some Reason
On Wednesday, the Mr. Peanut Twitter account tweeted the following:
The performative killing of a long-time mascot feels like the inevitable next step in the exhausting "brands are hip" social media wars, but Planters didn't stop there — no, they would literally like to show us how Mr. Peanut "died":
Chances this is a sneaky ad for flame-roasted peanuts? Not zero. Chances we'll follow the Estate of Mr. Peanut Twitter account? Zero.
