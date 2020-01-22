On Wednesday, the Mr. Peanut Twitter account tweeted the following:

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

The performative killing of a long-time mascot feels like the inevitable next step in the exhausting "brands are hip" social media wars, but Planters didn't stop there — no, they would literally like to show us how Mr. Peanut "died":

We're devastated to confirm that Mr. Peanut is gone. He died doing what he did best - having people's backs when they needed him most. #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/12PyWYJB7J — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

Chances this is a sneaky ad for flame-roasted peanuts? Not zero. Chances we'll follow the Estate of Mr. Peanut Twitter account? Zero.



[Via Twitter]