Mothers Working In The Adult Film Industry, And More Best Photography Of The Week

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

The project, Sister, began around a year ago, when Maxime met a woman named Alice. She hadn't realised Alice had a sister at first, until she stumbled across a picture of them together on Instagram. "From that moment, my fascination began," Maxime tells It's Nice That, before explaining how this was the moment where she did "everything" she could to be able to photograph them.

In 2017, photographer Mary Beth Koeth rented a car and drove from New York City to Edison, New Jersey, for the erotic arts convention Exxxotica Expo. Her goal was to meet mothers working in the adult film industry, to try and answer some of the questions she had about their lives. How do they balance motherhood with their work? How are they treated at school gatherings?

At the end of their daughter's visits, like countless other mothers and fathers in the suburbs, Dikeman's parents would stand outside the house to send her off while she got in her car and drove away. One day in 1991, she thought to photograph them in this pose, moved by a mounting awareness that the peaceful years would not last forever.

In 2018, Austin returned to Las Vegas to look beneath the neon façade of Sin City. The trip resulted in The Springs (Kris Graves Projects), an intimate photography book that explores the city's jarring wealth gap. "Las Vegas was in the image of get-rich-fast-capitalism," Austin says. "This unlikely place, a reminder of the optimism or sheer willpower of the people who converted a mirage into a dream city, was the perfect place for a close-up on the American dream's status."

With their slingbacks, luxuriant hair and omnipresent cigs, Denelle and Tom Ellis decided to recreate the 70s photo album to examine coupledom today.

