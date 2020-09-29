👋 Welcome to Digg

LIVING LIFE IN THE FAST FOOD LANE

Are pizzas the most popular fast food in the US, or is it burgers? And which fast-food chain made the most money in 2019?

Using data from QSR Magazine, financial data site Visual Capitalist made this graph that visualizes the 50 most popular fast-food chains in the US. Per the legend, the restaurants are split into six categories, including burger, chicken, pizza, sandwiches, snacks and global, and the chains with the highest US sales in 2019 are placed closer to the center of the graph. The "global" category encompasses fast-food chains such as Taco Bell and Panda Express, while "snacks" also covers a broad variety of food, from Dunkin's donuts to Starbuck's coffee and snacks.

Courtesy of Visual Capitalist

According to the graph, McDonald's is the most popular fast-food chain in the US, raking in $40.4 billion in sales last year. Coming in second place is Starbucks, which made a little more than $20 billion in 2019.

You can also see a ranking of the top 10 fast-food chains here:

RankCompanyCategory2019 US Sales, Billions
1McDonald'sBurger$40.41
2StarbucksSnack$21.55
3Chick-fil-AChicken$11.00
4Taco BellGlobal$11.00
5Burger KingBurger$10.30
6SubwaySandwich$10.00
7Wendy'sBurger$9.87
8Dunkin'Snack$9.22
9Domino'sPizza$7.10
10Panera BreadSandwich$5.93

With McDonald's being the top fast-food chain last year, it's not surprising that burgers, the fast-food category that McDonald's has been slotted into, is also the most popular fast-food category in the US. In fact, 14 of the 50 chains on the QSR list are categorized as burger joints, and together they brought in over $80 billion.

Courtesy of Visual Capitalist


[Read more at Visual Capitalist]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

