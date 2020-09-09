The most popular baby names in the US in 2019 were Liam for boys and Olivia for girls, but how does the popularity of baby names vary between states?

To answer this question, Reddit user malxredleader used data from the US Social Security Administration to create a map that shows which baby names were most popular in each state last year. As malxredleader has explained, the data is "based off of the submissions from hospitals following the birth of a child in the United States. Each birth is then sorted by the gender assigned at birth by the parents. This gender may or may not be reflective of the gender identity of the child in question."

See a full-size image of the graph here.

According to the map, Liam was the most common male baby name in 26 states, far surpassing Noah, the second most popular male name, which topped the list in seven states. Southern states seem to have a fondness for the name William, while Benjamin was a favorite in Northeastern states such as Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

For female baby names, Olivia was the most popular in 25 states, with Emma, the second most popular name, being the favorite in nine states. The name Ava is popular in Southern states such as Alabama and Georgia, while Vermont stands apart with its preference for the name Harper.

And here are the 10 most popular male and female baby names overall in the US in 2019:

Rank Male name Female name 1 Liam Olivia 2 Noah Emma 3 Oliver Ava 4 William Sophia 5 Elijah Isabella 6 James Charlotte 7 Benjamin Amelia 8 Lucas Mia 9 Mason Harper 10 Ethan Evelyn



