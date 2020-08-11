The Fortune 500 companies of 2020 all raked in billions in profits last year, but just how profitable are these companies if we look at their profits per employee?

Using calculations from Tipalti, Visual Capitalist put together this graph that shows the Fortune 500 companies with the biggest — and smallest — profits per employee. According to the graph, mortgage loan company Fannie Mae is the most profitable company among the bunch: the company has 7,500 employees and made a whopping $1,888,000 per employee in 2019.

See a full-sized image of the graph here.

On the other end of the spectrum, oil and gas exploration company Apache Corporation is the least profitable company per employee. The energy company lost $3.5 billion last year and bled $1,123,301 per employee.

If you break it down by sector, eight out of 20 of the most profitable companies per employee are financial companies. According to Visual Capitalist's calculations, the financial companies on the Fortune 500 list bring in a total of $116,000 per employee, more than any other sector, including technology and energy.



[Via Visual Capitalist]