EVERYTHING YOU'RE LOOKING FOR

In a year fraught with turmoil, people flocked to the internet's most popular search engine to research the coronavirus pandemic (and to look up symptoms). They searched for information about stimulus checks and unemployment. In addition, politics took center stage in people's web browsers, with many users seeking information on the US presidential election.

Roshaan Khan scoured through Google's Year in Search report and compiled the top-searched terms from 2020 into a nifty infographic.

[OC] Google Year in Search 2020 Top Search Terms from dataisbeautiful


[Via Reddit]

Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now.

