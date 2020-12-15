The Most Googled Terms In 2020, Visualized
In a year fraught with turmoil, people flocked to the internet's most popular search engine to research the coronavirus pandemic (and to look up symptoms). They searched for information about stimulus checks and unemployment. In addition, politics took center stage in people's web browsers, with many users seeking information on the US presidential election.
Roshaan Khan scoured through Google's Year in Search report and compiled the top-searched terms from 2020 into a nifty infographic.
[Via Reddit]