With the coronavirus pandemic drastically transforming the landscape of American life, some US workers are considerably more susceptible to putting themselves in harm's way than others.

While some employees have the benefit of being able to work remotely, others — especially medical workers — have a much higher risk of potential exposure to the virus.

The dataviz team at Visual Capitalist took a look at data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Occupational Information Network, and charted a graph of the jobs with the highest COVID-19 Risk Score — as calculated by daily physical proximity, contact with others and potential exposure to disease and infections.



According to the infographic, the (non-hospital) occupation with the highest risk of COVID-19 exposure was dental hygienists — which makes a lot of sense, when you consider their job is to peer closely into dozens of mouths daily.



[Read more at Visual Capitalist]