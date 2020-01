Amid rising tension with Iran, Fox News cut away from Sen. Mike Lee's (R-UT) press-conference where he was criticizing President Trump's Iran briefing as "probably the worst briefing at least on a military issue I've seen."

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) stood alongside Lee as they addressed reporters

….fox decided to cut away from the press conference pic.twitter.com/etOlcFJ3iP — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 8, 2020

Mike Lee calls Iran briefing "probably the worst briefing at least on a military issue I've seen," adding that it was "insulting" to be told by administration officials not to debate merits of taking military action — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 8, 2020

Who should we trust? Lee or Marco Rubio?

Natl Security officials gave a compelling briefing to Senators just now. They answered every important question.



Anyone who walks out & says they aren't convinced action against #Soleimani was justified is either never going to be convinced or just oppose everything Trump does. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 8, 2020



[Via Twitter]