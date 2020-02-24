Mike Bloomberg will first appear on ballots during next week's Super Tuesday primaries, giving us our first real look at whether his flabbergasting ad spending is working.

In the meantime, we can enjoy this disconcerting clip from 2006 of Bloomberg — as Mary Poppins — singing about a presidential run. The clip comes from the Inner Circle Show, an annual parody roast event hosted by a group of New York City journalists:

insanely ominous footage pic.twitter.com/58Ao9XxVpM — jack allison (@jackallisonLOL) February 15, 2020

The clip pokes fun at Bloomberg's "nanny state" policies in NYC, but takes on a whole new light now that he's actually, literally running for president.



[Via Twitter]