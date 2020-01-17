This Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. For the week of January 13th, we have a few contenders: Teriyaki Boyz memes, Oscar nomination memes, and kebab shop fight memes.

3. The 'Tokyo Drift' Song

The Meme: This week, TikTokers have been caught up in a nostalgia trip for the 2006 film The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and have been putting the theme song by the Teriyaki Boyz, with its repetitive bells, over top videos of pets making drifting-like twists and turns. Others have filmed themselves twisting and gliding to the music as well.

The Examples:

I felt like I had to share this or I'd go to hell pic.twitter.com/qPtgpdLMqy — Manoosh 🐥 (@manishie_) January 7, 2020



The Verdict: As long as the animals aren't crashing into anything, we wholeheartedly endorse this meme and look forward to seeing many more derpy animals (and humans) making frenzied spin turns that perfectly sync up to the Teriyaki Boyz.

2. Oscar Nomination Memes

The meme: The Oscars nominations were announced this Monday and as usual, there were plenty of surprises and snubs. Some of the biggest snubs included the fact that Adam Sandler's "Uncut Gems" was completely shut out of the Oscars nominations and that there are no women in the Best Director category, despite the fact that Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" and Lulu Wang's "The Farewell" are some of the best movies of the year. The upside of all of this? At least, we get some good memes that skewer how ridiculous these omissions are.

The examples:

The "this is how I win" meme from "Uncut Gems" was one of the most notable memes from two weeks ago, and this week, in light of the Oscar snub, other scenes from the movie have come in handy:

film twitter to the academy pic.twitter.com/COBXIaZinE — nick usen (@nickusen) January 13, 2020

Reading the list of nominees pic.twitter.com/liDgipcYul — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) January 13, 2020

And there have been some great memes about the female director snub, including Issa Rae's righteous shade:

"Congratulations to those men." – Issa Rae introducing the Best Director category is a MOOD. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/ihxnw0E6VJ — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) January 13, 2020

As well as several others:

no greta gerwig oscar nomination for little women is my villain origin story — moody baby (@und0milk) January 13, 2020

I'm surprised any women got nominated for Best Actress. — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) January 13, 2020

People have also pointed out how overwhelmingly white the Oscars nominations are this year — in the field of actor nominees, only Cynthia Erivo has been nominated.

So Sc***ett J************n got 2 nominations but they couldn't nominate neither Awkwafina, Zhao Shuzhen, Jennifer Lopez nor Lupiya Nyongo? #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/jotOTyPBTT — zhao shuzhen's oscar (@fattikamille) January 13, 2020

There has also been some, um, response to the sweeping 11 nominations "Joker" has garnered, more than any other movie:

the academy members letting joker into every category pic.twitter.com/s2tNvV3sjd — jonah (@phntmthrd) January 13, 2020

Hustlers: An entertaining, genuinely moving, and deceptively thoughtful exploration of sex work, sisterhood, and class featuring a world-class triple threat performance that was shot in 29 days.



The Academy: sad clown man dance#Oscarnoms — Sage Young (@sageyoungest) January 13, 2020

Verdict

In times of great snubs, great memes are needed. We're not sure whether or not we'll actually want to watch the Oscars this year, but we sure as hell enjoy watching all these memes dunk on the tastes of the Academy.

1. Kebab Shop Fight Bystander

The meme: Over the weekend, a wild fight in a kebab shop in Portsmouth, UK went viral on Twitter. The fight itself is quite something, but the clip went viral and became meme-fodder due to the unexpected star: the guy who refused to stop enjoying his food while the fight went down:

Wow fight In kens kebab pic.twitter.com/WcvGgE2kqY — Beth Deakin✨ (@xbethdeakin) January 11, 2020

Once people had latched onto gray coat guy, the memes started flowing.

The examples:

How unbothered that man is eating his food is the mood all 2020 https://t.co/qs6QH5abyx — 𝔅𝔬𝔬 (@lovecomplement) January 12, 2020

The best of the bunch adds a second frame, with a separate onlooker, to add more depth to the meme:

The verdict: It's a very good internet video, with the perfect juxtaposition between the insane and the mundane. It could flame out, but we can see the labeled still format sticking around and popping up down the line. Solid meme.

Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.

Baby Yoda has a new fan: