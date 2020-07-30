As the United States struggles to get the coronavirus pandemic under control, and a vaccine still months off, health experts say one of the best ways to end the spread of COVID-19 is widespread mask-wearing. However, some places in the country have been more reticent to adopt mask-wearing in public.

Redditor bgregory98 scoured survey data collected by The New York Times from research firm Dynata and mapped out every county in the United States with the highest and lowest percentage of residents responding "always" or "frequently" to the question "How often do you wear a mask in public when you expect to be within six feet of another person?" from July 2 to July 14.

Some key takeaways from bgregory98's map are that the Northeast has the highest percentage of mask-wearers, while residents in counties located in the Plains have relatively low mask-wearing adoption.



[Via Reddit]