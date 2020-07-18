Marco Rubio Accidentally Mixes Up John Lewis With Elijah Cummings In Botched Tribute On Twitter

Marco Rubio is having a bad day on the internet.

The Florida Senator attempted to pay his respects to John Lewis, the civil rights pioneer and member of U.S. House of Representatives from Georgia, who had died earlier this week after a long battle with cancer, by tweeting that it was an "honor" to "serve in Congress" with him. Unfortunately, the photo that was attached to the caption was Rubio standing next to the late Congressman Elijah Cummings.

Rubio had even changed his Twitter profile picture to the photo.

Here is a photograph of the two Congressmen sitting next to each other.

Congressman John Lewis & me on the way to South Africa to honor Madiba's life pic.twitter.com/wQdGassk9W — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) December 9, 2013

Rubio quickly took the photo down and acknowledged the error in a subsequent tweet, which included Rubio standing next to the actual John Lewis.

Earlier today I tweeted an incorrect photo



John Lewis was a genuine American hero



I was honored to appear together in Miami 3 years ago at an event captured in video below



My God grant him eternal resthttps://t.co/aEm4MxKxBP pic.twitter.com/0UpWSG3vNQ — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 18, 2020

Coincidentally, Cummings appeared in the documentary "John Lewis: Good Trouble" and joked that people mixed him up with Lewis all the time.