HERON MY OWN AGAIN

A cattle egret was spotted standing on top of an unsuspecting Florida man's car, prompting him to make a spot-on observation.

"I was at McDonald's In Lake Wales Florida when I discovered a bird that looked just like Donald Trump!" Charlie Gist, who posted the video on TikTok, explained.

According to a person familiar with the bird, this species of heron — which is found primarily in warm-temperate zones — has golden feathers on top of their heads during breeding season.

This cattle egret apparently loves to get on this guy's car, because he posted a second video shortly after.

[Via ViralHog]