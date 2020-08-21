This Reddit Thread About Simple 'Life Hacks' Everyone Should Know Might Change The Way You Live

In a popular thread on r/AskReddit, Redditors shared some simple words of wisdom that they think everyone should know. Here are a few of our favorites.

Change Your Pillow Case Every Day

Run A Lid That Won't Open Under Hot Water

Buy Kitchen Items From Restaurant Supply Stores

Buy anything you'd need in your kitchen from a restaurant supply store. ANY-THING, plates, glasses, pans etc. There are a few online that sell to consumers. Those $8.99 tongs at a box store are like $1.30. A 16 oz. mason jar glass that sells for $3-$4 a piece can be bought as a 12 pack case for $8.55. Oneida China plates that sell for $345.84 a case for $57.84. I just bought a 2 foot by 2 foot wooden butchers block cutting board that would have been close to $400 for $55. —FenwayFranks

Plug In An Old Radio When Testing A Circuit Breaker

When Indecisive, Flip A Coin To Help You Realize Which Option You Really Want

Wear Underwear That Matches The Color Of Your Skin

Say Out Loud Where You Leave Objects To Remember Their Location

See Who Looks At Each Other When People Laugh In A Group

When you're in a group of people and they start laughing, see who looks at each other. People look at the people they feel closest to when laughing —LexiPietenpol

Read Three And Four Star Reviews On Amazon For The Most Reliable Info

Reheat Leftover Pizza In A Pan On The Stove

Eat Cheetos With Chopsticks

Be Excellent To Each Other

