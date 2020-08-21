This Reddit Thread About Simple 'Life Hacks' Everyone Should Know Might Change The Way You Live
VITAL INFORMATION

· Updated:

In a popular thread on r/AskReddit, Redditors shared some simple words of wisdom that they think everyone should know. Here are a few of our favorites.

Change Your Pillow Case Every Day

Comment from discussion lunalovegoop's comment from discussion "What simple "life hack" should everyone know?".

Run A Lid That Won't Open Under Hot Water

Comment from discussion zanoske00's comment from discussion "What simple "life hack" should everyone know?".

Buy Kitchen Items From Restaurant Supply Stores

Buy anything you'd need in your kitchen from a restaurant supply store. ANY-THING, plates, glasses, pans etc. There are a few online that sell to consumers. Those $8.99 tongs at a box store are like $1.30. A 16 oz. mason jar glass that sells for $3-$4 a piece can be bought as a 12 pack case for $8.55. Oneida China plates that sell for $345.84 a case for $57.84. I just bought a 2 foot by 2 foot wooden butchers block cutting board that would have been close to $400 for $55. —FenwayFranks

Plug In An Old Radio When Testing A Circuit Breaker

Comment from discussion greenchimpanzee's comment from discussion "What simple "life hack" should everyone know?".

When Indecisive, Flip A Coin To Help You Realize Which Option You Really Want

Comment from discussion riathekid's comment from discussion "What simple "life hack" should everyone know?".

Wear Underwear That Matches The Color Of Your Skin

Comment from discussion SoupPoops's comment from discussion "What simple "life hack" should everyone know?".

Say Out Loud Where You Leave Objects To Remember Their Location

Comment from discussion MakesTypos's comment from discussion "What simple "life hack" should everyone know?".

See Who Looks At Each Other When People Laugh In A Group

When you're in a group of people and they start laughing, see who looks at each other. People look at the people they feel closest to when laughing —LexiPietenpol

Read Three And Four Star Reviews On Amazon For The Most Reliable Info

Comment from discussion Raspburyberet's comment from discussion "What simple "life hack" should everyone know?".

Reheat Leftover Pizza In A Pan On The Stove

Comment from discussion TTVBlitz_f4kegod's comment from discussion "What simple "life hack" should everyone know?".

Eat Cheetos With Chopsticks

Comment from discussion Primarch459's comment from discussion "What simple "life hack" should everyone know?".

Be Excellent To Each Other

Comment from discussion Ripmypoorpoorkarma's comment from discussion "What simple "life hack" should everyone know?".

[Read more simple life hack suggestions at Reddit]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

DIGG PICKS | AFFILIATE

3 diggs

If not for the pandemic, it most likely would have happened back in July. While we wait, we'll be using this post to highlight some of our top purchases and a handful of the best live deals.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account