👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch
YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU'VE GOT 'TIL IT'S GONE

When you're younger, life is all fun and games. But there are some truths you don't fully realize until you're all grown up.

Redditor dickdockdack posed a question to the r/AskReddit community about things we don't understand until we're older, and people happily (or perhaps wistfully) obliged with many different lessons they learned in their older age.

What is the single most "you'll understand it when you're older" thing? from AskReddit

Some Friendships Fade Away

Comment from discussion Slowjams's comment from discussion "What is the single most "you'll understand it when you're older" thing?".

Socks Are A Good Gift

Comment from discussion pilatesse's comment from discussion "What is the single most "you'll understand it when you're older" thing?".

The Jokes On 'SpongeBob SquarePants' Make More Sense

Comment from discussion FoxtailZerda's comment from discussion "What is the single most "you'll understand it when you're older" thing?".

You Can Do Everything Right And Still Fail

Comment from discussion distrucktocon's comment from discussion "What is the single most "you'll understand it when you're older" thing?".

Your Parents Aren't Going To Last Forever

Comment from discussion 830_L's comment from discussion "What is the single most "you'll understand it when you're older" thing?".

Getting Older

Comment from discussion Tru27's comment from discussion "What is the single most "you'll understand it when you're older" thing?".

Not Everyone Is Going To Like You

Comment from discussion xXnova16poguex's comment from discussion "What is the single most "you'll understand it when you're older" thing?".

Appreciating Everything Your Parents Sacrificed For You

Comment from discussion allsfairinwar's comment from discussion "What is the single most "you'll understand it when you're older" thing?".

Enjoying When It's Quiet

Comment from discussion plotthick's comment from discussion "What is the single most "you'll understand it when you're older" thing?".

Food Preparation Is Annoying

Comment from discussion steviebergwijn's comment from discussion "What is the single most "you'll understand it when you're older" thing?".

Always Knock If A Door Is Closed

Comment from discussion laundryandblowjobs's comment from discussion "What is the single most "you'll understand it when you're older" thing?".

Life Is Expensive

Comment from discussion diegojones4's comment from discussion "What is the single most "you'll understand it when you're older" thing?".

Time Flies

Comment from discussion call-me-mama-t's comment from discussion "What is the single most "you'll understand it when you're older" thing?".


[Read more things you'll understand when you're older at r/AskReddit]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

THE FINAL COUNTDOWN

186 diggs wired.com

The social media platform, which gained enormous popularity this year, served as a mirror of these often dystopian times.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample