'THOSE GLASS VASES ARE FLEEK!'

Stuck indoors like the rest of us, comedian and "Supermarket Sweep" host Leslie Jones has found a hilarious knack for reviewing the background designs of guests on various cable news programs.

Here's a collection of extemporaneous and extremely NSFW room reviews by the former "SNL" cast member.

Eddie Glaude Jr.

Wow to the fucking wow!! Yo send me that "street players" book you don't need it!! You got all the books!! pic.twitter.com/atjqrJ0JhB — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 3, 2020

"Are you at a bookstore?!"

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont

"Would you call that an armoire? … That painting look like Harlem? Don't it?"

Donna Edwards

Sexy just damn sexy and jazzy pic.twitter.com/h49bARKjVq — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) November 30, 2020

"She is literally in the top three of best backgrounds!"

Congressman Adam Schiff

Where is this man? pic.twitter.com/8S4IrjOuMA — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 3, 2020

"Nobody uses this room."

Claire McCaskill

"Is those Santas? Well, aren't you just festive this morning, ain't cha?"

Mara Gay

Yasss sis on the office nook!! pic.twitter.com/reY50DPJyP — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) November 25, 2020

"She got real photos in the back!"

Nikema Williams

Y'all see she is in a haunted house pic.twitter.com/3zNwq2sDmi — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) November 7, 2020

"Is that a haunted house? What is that mason jar doing back there?"

Michelle Goldberg

"Is that like a flying mantis? Is it a protractor?"

Marc Becker

Definitely a storage room pic.twitter.com/EZ7ZFUoPJr — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 3, 2020

"This really is a storage room."

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman

I just want him to move the plant a little lol pic.twitter.com/YiMZzdGYy0 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) November 7, 2020

"Bring the fig over a little."

Nancy Gertner

She earn this office!! pic.twitter.com/asJMN8dSo0 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 3, 2020

"I don't know about the plants."

Robert Costa

"Your wife hooked your sh*t up."

Emily Jane Fox

Now this is pleasant!! pic.twitter.com/4guE7BdL9A — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 3, 2020

"Your backsplash is killing the game, boo!"

Dr. Peter Hotez

Can someone check on him I think his bow tie is trying to kill him pic.twitter.com/L16y2eixUc — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 2, 2020

"Is that a little library down there in the corner?"

Lauren Groh-Wargo

But I'm enjoying her though!! pic.twitter.com/vr5DsNby1e — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 3, 2020

"This bookcase ain't doing you no justice!"

Darrick Hamilton

Man he better be a professor!! pic.twitter.com/whLmxVFQB0 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 1, 2020

"He got formulas in the back on his chalkboard!"

McKay Coppins

"What are you spotlighting over there, buddy?"

Michael Schmidt

"What f*cking void did you go to to make this g*ddamn video?!"