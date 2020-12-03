👋 Welcome to Digg

'THOSE GLASS VASES ARE FLEEK!'

Stuck indoors like the rest of us, comedian and "Supermarket Sweep" host Leslie Jones has found a hilarious knack for reviewing the background designs of guests on various cable news programs.

Here's a collection of extemporaneous and extremely NSFW room reviews by the former "SNL" cast member.

Eddie Glaude Jr.

"Are you at a bookstore?!"

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont

"Would you call that an armoire? … That painting look like Harlem? Don't it?"

Donna Edwards

"She is literally in the top three of best backgrounds!"

Congressman Adam Schiff

"Nobody uses this room."

Claire McCaskill

"Is those Santas? Well, aren't you just festive this morning, ain't cha?"

Mara Gay

"She got real photos in the back!"

Nikema Williams

"Is that a haunted house? What is that mason jar doing back there?"

Michelle Goldberg

"Is that like a flying mantis? Is it a protractor?"

Marc Becker

"This really is a storage room."

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman

"Bring the fig over a little."

Nancy Gertner

"I don't know about the plants."

Robert Costa

"Your wife hooked your sh*t up."

Emily Jane Fox

"Your backsplash is killing the game, boo!"

Dr. Peter Hotez

"Is that a little library down there in the corner?"

Lauren Groh-Wargo

"This bookcase ain't doing you no justice!"

Darrick Hamilton

"He got formulas in the back on his chalkboard!"

McKay Coppins

"What are you spotlighting over there, buddy?"

Michael Schmidt

"What f*cking void did you go to to make this g*ddamn video?!"

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

