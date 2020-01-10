Bernie Sanders and Larry David (who impersonates the Vermont Senator and 2020 hopeful on "Saturday Night Live") made an appearance side-by-side on the "Today Show" Friday morning and riffed off of each other playfully.

"If (Bernie) become(s) president," Roker said to David. "You are going to have to be flying back and forth to play him on SNL."

"It's not going to be easy for me," David kvetched. "It'll be great for the country, terrible for me." Watch the moment below:

What are the odds! Both @BernieSanders and Larry David are with us on the same morning. pic.twitter.com/eJFuwIeYSi — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 10, 2020

[Via Today]