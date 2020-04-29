These Two Kids Took Dancing With Glow Sticks To A Whole Other Creative Level
The glorious things we do in the shadows.
The tree helped build industrial America before disease wiped out an estimated three billion or more of them. To revive their lost glory, we may need to embrace tinkering with nature.
When Gustavus, Alaska, was cut off from its grocery supply chain, one resident decided to take action.
The police car wanted to warn other drivers that there was an accident ahead, so apparently this is the way they decided to go about it.
Fresh ideas are needed for dealing with this crisis. Here's a running list.
Los Angeles will offer free coronavirus testing for all residents, regardless of symptoms, making it the first city in the United States to do so.
Evan Puschak takes a deep dive into how Alan Moore's reboot of Marvelman brought superheroes into the real world.
A user's guide to the immune system.
The coronavirus caused Lauren Singer to do something she hasn't done in eight years: she created waste.
Nathan Rabin said the trope "exists solely in the fevered imaginations of sensitive writer-directors to teach broodingly soulful young men to embrace life and its infinite mysteries and adventures."
Pandemic unemployment assistance applications are crushing state labor departments as the jobless struggle to get answers amid new rules.
Tankers, trains, even caves: Oil producers are scrambling to find a place to store their product.
Feel your posture getting out of whack while working from home? Upright Go 2 is the clever device designed to help you achieve perfect posture. Just put it on your back and start training.
Icelandic strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson deadlifted 501 kg/1,104 pounds on Saturday.
Europe's deep recession has begun, triggered by the introduction of measures to contain the coronavirus.
Rebecca Black became famous for making the most disliked YouTube video in history. What happened to her and how has she moved on with her life?
Climate change is already causing zombie forests where trees can't regenerate
Even before Moms 4 Housing was evicted from 2928 Magnolia, racism and capitalism shaped the home's history.
We didn't even know what chess was at the age of three, let alone be able to stand our ground against a chess grandmaster.
Women working in the retail, real-estate and restaurant industries have taken to IG Live to make money during the shutdown by stripping for celebs like The Weeknd and Jake Paul.
With people, vehicles and all the commotion absent, some species might demonstrate just how much more space they actually need.
Machine Gun Kelly had a hilarious reaction when he discovered all the smack that Jeff Lewis from Flipping Out was saying on his radio show
Last year, I was lucky enough to be gifted a Gameboy Color in great shape. Apart from its intended gameplay features, I also wanted to try and build something meaningful with it, so I made this application to control my air-conditioner over its existing, reverse-engineered infrared protocol.
A day in the life of Abigail, a snail of the Olivella semistriata species.
Themed scenes from the '70s, '80s, '90s and movies, the eerie, dystopian opulence of cruise ships and more best photos of the week.
Over at Teepublic, you can find loads of beautiful, funny and straight-up chic cloth masks created by independent designers. And not only will your purchase benefit the original artists, Teepublic is also donating surgical masks to help frontline healthcare providers.
A father and daughter collaborated together to do a scene-for-scene remake of the dinner sequence from Tim Burton's classic film.
Sightings of the Asian giant hornet have prompted fears that the vicious insect could establish itself in the United States and devastate bee populations.
Relaxed regulations, misinformation, and a big potential payout are reminiscent of the conditions that cultivated Theranos
Sometimes in life you go out looking for rare limestone endemic plants in Death Valley and you accidentally wind up with a 68-year-old plane crash relic instead.
The United States recorded an estimated 37,100 excess deaths as the novel coronavirus spread across the country in March and the first two weeks of April, nearly 13,500 more than are now attributed to coronavirus for that same period, according to an analysis of federal data conducted for The Washington Post by a research team led by the Yale School of Public Health.
Deaths and new infections in the U.S. are surpassing projections even during lockdowns, and it's likely to get worse.
Kevin James sums up the feelings of everyone celebrating birthdays during the pandemic.
The United States saw 2,909 people die of COVID-19 in 24 hours, according to the data, which was collected as of 4 a.m. ET on Friday.
Tara Reade says a Senate report she filed against Joe Biden didn't refer to sexual harassment or assault.
The mall was a central part to American life for over 50 years but today, many of them lie in ruin and the ones that have survived are teetering on the edge of economic survival. What happened?
The president announced the nomination of an inspector general for the Department of Health and Human Services who would replace an acting official whose report embarrassed Trump.
The paradox of Vice President Mike Pence getting in trouble for failing to wear a mask is that perhaps no member of the Trump administration is more shrouded behind an invisible one of his own making.
Michael Reeves builds a surgery robot and attempts to try it out with hilariously varying degrees of success.
What felt impossible has become thinkable. The spring of 2020 is suggestive of how much, and how quickly, we can change as a civilization.
As of Friday, 1.7 million people have joined a Facebook Group called "A group where we all pretend to be ants in an ant colony" — which is exactly what it sounds like.
The coronavirus pandemic threatens the US election in November. What are states going to do?
Besides Red Shoe Diaries there were few shows in the '90s as unabashedly sexual as Xena.
Tracking your daily symptoms can help you and your doctors make better decisions about whether a hospital visit is needed.
A creative (and slightly NSFW) collaboration between KesselsKramer, screenwriter Efthimis Filippou, and 62 artists led to this short film called "A Window To The World."
A Montana doctor named Annie Bukacek is spreading misinformation about COVID-19 deaths and suggesting that testing and vaccination programs will take away people's "medical freedom." She's also on the county Board of Health.
The institution took decades to come to grips with the trauma of the killing of four students 50 years ago
Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister Koen Geens struggled to put on face mask during a press junket on Thursday.