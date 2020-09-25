As the name Karen has become a pejorative term signifying a form of privilege associated with older white women, another question has arisen: who's going to be the next "Karen" asking to speak to the manager in the 2030s and 2040s?

To predict which names might be the "Karens" of the coming decades, Reddit user T1m_Burr scoured through the data from the US Social Security Administration to find the most common names that were popular for only a short span of time and created this graph of the results. (The name Karen, for instance, was popular in the 1950s, but started to ebb in popularity in the '70s, therefore solidifying its association with a specific generation of women.)

According to the graph, Lisa, a name most common in the mid-1960s, will succeed Karen sometime this decade. Jennifer, a name that became popular in the '70s, will likely be the "Karen" of the 2030s, and Jessica, the 2040s.



