People Are Just Now Discovering This Insane Scene From 'Jurassic World' Where This Poor Lady Gets Yeeted By Multiple Dinosaurs
With more people staying inside and streaming movies, more scrutiny is being given to the 2015 sci-fi adventure film "Jurassic World" and its spectacularly over-the-top death scene.
Similar to Brad Pitt's infamous car crash scene in "Meet Joe Black", Twitter was lit ablaze by netizens who were suddenly shocked and appalled by the existence of this sequence. Nick Usen keenly observed that Katie McGrath's character Zara "got owned extremely hard" in the film. Perhaps a little too hard.
The extremely unlucky woman is seen getting lifted up by a pteranodon, grabbed by another, before tumbling into the lagoon and getting scarfed up by another dinosaur.
Others agreed that the filmmakers had really been unfair to this character.
[Via Twitter]