With more people staying inside and streaming movies, more scrutiny is being given to the 2015 sci-fi adventure film "Jurassic World" and its spectacularly over-the-top death scene.

Similar to Brad Pitt's infamous car crash scene in "Meet Joe Black", Twitter was lit ablaze by netizens who were suddenly shocked and appalled by the existence of this sequence. Nick Usen keenly observed that Katie McGrath's character Zara "got owned extremely hard" in the film. Perhaps a little too hard.

The extremely unlucky woman is seen getting lifted up by a pteranodon, grabbed by another, before tumbling into the lagoon and getting scarfed up by another dinosaur.

this poor lady really got owned extremely hard pic.twitter.com/ySi3GWaKMU — nick usen (@nickusen) April 21, 2020

Others agreed that the filmmakers had really been unfair to this character.

I think about this a lot. Its a full 40 seconds of the worst death in the movie and its for a character that had done literally nothing wrong expect "be British".

Dennis fucking Nedry had a less visceral comeuppance 😱 https://t.co/ApRqUQpQDN — Dom Noble (@Dominic__Noble) April 22, 2020

