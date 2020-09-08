SET IN STONE

Life's like a Jurassic egg. You never know what you're going to get.

Here's a Jurassic stone we picked up from the rocky shore 🏝🦕 We decided to open it and didn't expect a specimen this perfect to be hiding inside!! 😱😍 I've posted this video before but thought it was worth sharing again! We are in the process of making tonnes of new content, great stuff to come! 🤯 This rock contained a succulent Dactylioceras tenuicostatum ammonite! If anyone would like this exact specimen or a different Genuine Yorkshire ammonite to support the page, message me! #natural #nature #fossil #fossils #ancient #animals #art #ammonite #ammonites #dinosaur #scientist #minerals #paleontology #whitby #geologist #dorset #geology #charmouth #jurassic #yorkshire

