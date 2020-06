The Star Wars actor was fighting back tears when he gave a speech to the crowds at the George Floyd protests: "Black lives have always mattered." Boyega also said, "I'm speaking to you from my heart. Look, I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this, but fuck that."

You can see clips of his speech here:

"Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain't waiting," @johnboyega just told #BlackLivesMatter protesters in London's Hyde Park pic.twitter.com/P49cbwIp6P — Haley Ott (@haleyjoelleott) June 3, 2020

so @JohnBoyega said he was sick of just cussing racists out and is protesting in London rn. he has an important message to Black America. anti-Blackness is global. the Black diaspora must fight it together. "YOU ARE NOT ALONE! WE LOVE YOU!" โœŠ๐ŸฟโœŠ๐Ÿพ #BlackLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/vilmvYZABU — john boyega's angsty accent. (@sopixturesque) June 3, 2020

