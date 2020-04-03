During Thursday's White House coronavirus briefing, Jared Kushner asserted that the strategic national stockpile of medical equipment (ventilators, masks, etc.) was "our stockpile… not supposed to be states' stockpiles' that they then use":

Jared Kushner actually said this yesterday on the much-needed supplies governors were requesting to help with the coronavirus pandemic:



"The notion of the federal stockpile was it's supposed to be our stockpile. It's not supposed to be states stockpiles that they then use." pic.twitter.com/Nw2PBVThfa — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) April 3, 2020

Commentators were quick to point out that, well, that's not what the government website for the stockpile said. Or at least, as of yesterday it didn't. Here's what it said yesterday:

Strategic National Stockpile is the nation's largest supply of life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in a public health emergency severe enough to cause local supplies to run out. When state, local, tribal, and territorial responders request federal assistance to support their response efforts, the stockpile ensures that the right medicines and supplies get to those who need them most during an emergency. Organized for scalable response to a variety of public health threats, this repository contains enough supplies to respond to multiple large-scale emergencies simultaneously.



Reporter Laura Bassett grabbed a screenshot of the site yesterday and checked back today — and sure enough, the language had been quietly updated to match Kushner's assertion:

This is what the website for the federal stockpile said yesterday vs what it says today, after Kushner was caught lying about how states aren't supposed to be using it. It was changed to say, "Many states have products stockpiled, as well." https://t.co/kbNXiwaJbX pic.twitter.com/xAtPKIyHnA — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) April 3, 2020

The updated site deleted the second paragraph entirely, and now reads:

The Strategic National Stockpile's role is to supplement state and local supplies during public health emergencies. Many states have products stockpiled, as well. The supplies, medicines, and devices for life-saving care contained in the stockpile can be used as a short-term stopgap buffer when the immediate supply of adequate amounts of these materials may not be immediately available.



[Via Twitter]