The Maximum Price Of Every iPhone, Visualized
The new iPhone 12 Pro Max with 512GB of storage costs a whopping $1,399, but historically, is it the most expensive iPhone?
It depends on how you look at it, but if you want a rough idea of how the prices of Apple's iPhones compare to one another, Reddit user u/paustovsky has whipped up a graph that shows the maximum price of each one — in other words, the price of an iPhone with the highest specs, adjusted for inflation.
The 512GB iPhone XS Max was priced at $1,449 in 2018 and still remains one of the most expensive iPhones, according to the chart, with its 2020 adjusted price totaling $1,496. On the other end of the spectrum, the 64GB iPhone SE model is Apple's cheapest iPhone with an inflation-adjusted price of $545.
[Via Reddit]