👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

AN APPLE A DAY KEEPS THE DOLLAR AWAY

The new iPhone 12 Pro Max with 512GB of storage costs a whopping $1,399, but historically, is it the most expensive iPhone?

It depends on how you look at it, but if you want a rough idea of how the prices of Apple's iPhones compare to one another, Reddit user u/paustovsky has whipped up a graph that shows the maximum price of each one — in other words, the price of an iPhone with the highest specs, adjusted for inflation.

u/paustovsky

The 512GB iPhone XS Max was priced at $1,449 in 2018 and still remains one of the most expensive iPhones, according to the chart, with its 2020 adjusted price totaling $1,496. On the other end of the spectrum, the 64GB iPhone SE model is Apple's cheapest iPhone with an inflation-adjusted price of $545.


[Via Reddit]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample