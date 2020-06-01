THE GAME IS RIGGED

· Updated:

You can spend a lot of money buying a sim rig, or you can try to do what this man has done here.


[Via The Drive]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

THE VIRUS HUNTER

si.com

Part Indiana Jones, part Anthony Fauci, part That-guy-who-thrives-at-every-damn-sport-he-tries, Dr. Johan Hultin is the hero we need now. He may be 95, but his work as an adventurer/pathologist — two times traversing the Alaskan wilderness to solve the riddle of the 1918 pandemic — is helping fight the coronavirus today.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample