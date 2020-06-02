From a Porsche in an ice race to an up-close and personal look of a beluga, here are the winners of the International Photography Awards winners this year.

The theme of this year's competition is "Movement" and each of the winners has captured movement, be it in nature or on the streets or in the form of a dancer, in these powerful images below.

Anne Mason-Hoerter won Photographer of the Year award with this dynamic image of wild carrots:

Anne Mason-Hoerter/International Photography Awards

And movement is beautifully captured in this photo by Jean-Christophe Girard Lemay of a beluga:

Jean-Christophe Girard Lemay/International Photography Awards

And in this image of a dog leaping to catch a disc:

Claudio Piccoli/International Photography Awards

As well as this photo by Chin Leong Teo of a moss frog swimming in the water:

Chin Leong Teo/International Photography Awards

And then there's this stunning image of rice harvesters and growers in China in the "People" category:

Jacopo Maria Della Valle/International Photography Awards

And in the same category, a photo of six dancers leaping in midair performing "Night Journey," a piece choreographed by the Martha Graham Company.

Ken Browar and Deborah Ory/International Photography Awards

Finally, there's this incredible image of a Porsche at the 2020 GP Ice Race at Zell am See, Austria.

Richard Seymour/International Photography Awards



