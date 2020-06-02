SNAP JUDGMENT

· Updated:

From a Porsche in an ice race to an up-close and personal look of a beluga, here are the winners of the International Photography Awards winners this year.

The theme of this year's competition is "Movement" and each of the winners has captured movement, be it in nature or on the streets or in the form of a dancer, in these powerful images below.

Anne Mason-Hoerter won Photographer of the Year award with this dynamic image of wild carrots:

Anne Mason-Hoerter/International Photography Awards

And movement is beautifully captured in this photo by Jean-Christophe Girard Lemay of a beluga:

Jean-Christophe Girard Lemay/International Photography Awards

And in this image of a dog leaping to catch a disc:

Claudio Piccoli/International Photography Awards

As well as this photo by Chin Leong Teo of a moss frog swimming in the water:

Chin Leong Teo/International Photography Awards

And then there's this stunning image of rice harvesters and growers in China in the "People" category:

Jacopo Maria Della Valle/International Photography Awards

And in the same category, a photo of six dancers leaping in midair performing "Night Journey," a piece choreographed by the Martha Graham Company.

Ken Browar and Deborah Ory/International Photography Awards

Finally, there's this incredible image of a Porsche at the 2020 GP Ice Race at Zell am See, Austria.

Richard Seymour/International Photography Awards


[See more photos of the winners here]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

HOW WE GOT HERE

1 digg theroot.com

It's important to understand the context that led to the mushroom cloud of uprisings that are exploding across the country in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breanna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless others.

PROBLEM? CALL THE POLICE

nymag.com

In the US, the police are the answer for everything. To an overdose, a noisy party, a counterfeit bill in a shop. They are the first and often the last resort for any complaint, no matter how petty. There's no end to the responsibilities with which we have charged them, and no end, seemingly, to the tolerance they enjoy from the state.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample