The Winners Of The International Photography Awards Are Here And They're Gorgeous
From a Porsche in an ice race to an up-close and personal look of a beluga, here are the winners of the International Photography Awards winners this year.
The theme of this year's competition is "Movement" and each of the winners has captured movement, be it in nature or on the streets or in the form of a dancer, in these powerful images below.
Anne Mason-Hoerter won Photographer of the Year award with this dynamic image of wild carrots:
And movement is beautifully captured in this photo by Jean-Christophe Girard Lemay of a beluga:
And in this image of a dog leaping to catch a disc:
As well as this photo by Chin Leong Teo of a moss frog swimming in the water:
And then there's this stunning image of rice harvesters and growers in China in the "People" category:
And in the same category, a photo of six dancers leaping in midair performing "Night Journey," a piece choreographed by the Martha Graham Company.
Finally, there's this incredible image of a Porsche at the 2020 GP Ice Race at Zell am See, Austria.
[See more photos of the winners here]