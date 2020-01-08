A LITTLE BIT OF...

Digg · Updated:

Lou Bega's 1999 pop hit "Mambo No. 5" names nine different women by name. This sparked the curiosity of visual artist Zach Bowders who wondered if you looked at the data, what would be the common birth year associated with each of the names of these women.

After scouring through baby name data and comparing their relative popularity over time, Bowder found each of these names had very wide age ranges. Bowder notes that "ages are estimated off the year with the most births by name. This does not imply that the musician is singing about elderly or underage women." See the full-sized chart below:

And now that you're probably in the mood… ladies and gentlemen, this is "Mambo No. 5":

[Via Reddit]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

MIND GAMES

gq.com

How much would you pay to protect your family from forces seemingly beyond your control? Is any price too high? Inside the strange, predatory, and lucrative world of psychics who have successfully scammed customers out of their life savings, and the private investigator who's trying to put a stop to it.

TO EACH THEIR OWN

lithub.com

Goya. A small word, but one that contains multitudes. It is one of those mythic beasts, the "untranslatables," the foreign words that supposedly lack any equivalent in English. Lists of them spread virally online. But for now, let us examine goya.