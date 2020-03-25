If you typically eat a few meals — or a bunch — out in a given week, it's easy to sort of forget how to fully stock your fridge and pantry. Now that the quarantine days are upon us, the restaurant-goers and Seamless-orderers are having to relearn the skill. On top of that, we're relearning how much it costs to do so. Depending on your preferences, this could run you up a hefty bill — or it could be a pleasant surprise to realize how economical it can be when you plan, and shop, ahead.

This data visualization breaks down two weeks' worth of groceries — assuming you can't run out for a last-minute ingredient or meal while in quarantine — and how much they cost.



This breakdown assumes an omnivorous diet, but for the most part, it's a pretty good breakdown. And if you already have oils, spices, and some canned goods in stock, you're in even better shape. Of course, costs will also depend on prices at your local grocery stores — and we can't be held responsible if you decide to storm the nearest Whole Foods instead or gourmet market instead.



[Source: HowMuch.net]