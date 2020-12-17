A New York Town Just Got Over 40 Inches Of Snow. Here Are The Wildest Photos People Have Posted
Beginning Wednesday, a winter storm brought a record amount of snow to Binghamton, New York, where accumulation exceeded three feet. With some places in Binghamton reporting as much as 41 inches of snow, residents have taken to posting on social media photos of their houses and neighborhoods blanketed in snow. Also being documented: the difficult task of plowing driveways — and in some cases, just getting out of the house.
Here are some of the best — and most jaw-dropping — photos and videos we've seen so far.
And here's a time-lapse of the snow storm from yesterday to today: