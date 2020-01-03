The bushfires in Australia have been such a catastrophic natural disaster (with more than 500 million animals and plants killed), it can be hard to imagine the full scale of the calamity. According to the Telegraph, as of January 2, approximately 5.9 million hectares of land has been burnt in Australia. For perspective, that's more land than Denmark and The Netherlands — and the smoke created by the fires has stretched even further.

Neil Kaye illustrated the full scale of the devastation by overlaying it on top of a map of Europe.

[Neil Kaye via Reddit]