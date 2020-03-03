30 SECONDS OR BUST

With the coronavirus all over the news — along with warnings about maintaining proper hygiene to help stem the virus's spread and protect yourself — it's always good to get a reminder about what actually constitutes "proper" hand washing.

The comparison comes from a 2015 Daily Mail article, where the author applied "Glo Germ" and tracked how different hand-washing techniques fared:

First, I rub on a gel known as Glo Germ, which simulates how bacteria cling to your skin. The gel, which is clear but 'glows' under UV light, is used as a visual aid in hygiene training – it's been used for training nurses who are going to be working with ebola patients, for example. 

And if you need a refresher about hand washing technique, here's what the CDC recommends:

1. Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap, and apply soap.

2. Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails.

3. Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Need a timer? Hum the "Happy Birthday" song from beginning to end twice.

4. Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.

5. Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.

