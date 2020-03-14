How Deaths From The Coronavirus In Italy Have Spiked As Demonstrated By Obituary Pages In A Local Newspaper
Back on February 9, this Italian newspaper just had 1.5 pages of obituaries. A month later, it had 10 pages of obituaries.
[Via Kottke]
Back on February 9, this Italian newspaper just had 1.5 pages of obituaries. A month later, it had 10 pages of obituaries.
[Via Kottke]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
A homeless person being tested for the coronavirus wandered out of a new isolation housing facility south of Seattle, prompting alarm from neighbors who wish their town hadn't been chosen.
While hand sanitizer has become scarce as some people have hoarded it all at grocery stores, there is one tool that is very effective against the coronavirus.
Amazon cracked down on coronavirus price gouging. Now, while the rest of the world searches, some sellers are holding stockpiles of sanitizer and masks.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Back on February 9, this Italian newspaper just had 1.5 pages of obituaries. A month later, it had 10 pages of obituaries.
Americans are emptying their supermarkets of everything but these persistently unappealing products.
Excited to play the big new "Animal Crossing" game on your Switch? Buy the digital version right now, and have it ready to go for launch on March 20th.
The "Silicon Valley" star gives a tour of his abode where he got ridiculously in shape.
A weekend getaway at Mar-a-Lago put the president in contact with several people who later tested positive for the virus. He said he has no symptoms.
The synth instrument looks like if a Tesla Cybertruck turned into a guitar, joked one YouTube commenter.
Here's what happens when steel, one of the world's strongest building materials, is stretched to the limits by one of the world's versatile building components.
Take care of yourself and your family, but maintain social distance.
Do convenience stores really survive on cigarettes and lotto tickets?
This game starts with three to six players getting stranded in a plane crash. Now, you all have to work together to survive. It only takes about 15 minutes to play a round, and it's suited for players ages 10 and up.
"I took a deep dive into this because I was curious and terrified."
"We thought a few local lockdowns, canceling public gatherings, and warmly encouraging working from home would be enough stop the spread of the virus. We now know that wasn't nearly enough."
After nearly a week of a nationwide lockdown, Italians lifted their neighbors spirits by singing.
Longtime health reporter Charles Ornstein says that comparing the novel coronavirus to the flu is dangerously inaccurate. Not one public health expert he trusts has called that comparison valid. Here's why.
The coronavirus makes an age-old dilemma much more fraught: Order in, or cook at home?
Donald Trump made a surprise announcement on Saturday that he's been tested for the virus and is awaiting results.
New York City's hospitals, widely considered among the best in the world, may still be moving too slowly to get ready for a coronavirus outbreak that has already overwhelmed other countries and is now taking root in the New York region, according to many health care experts.
When fans were outraged about the first trailer, the makers of "Sonic the Hedgehog" knew they messed up. Here's how their "back to the drawing board" approach succeeded beyond their wildest dreams.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
On the one hand, this is extremely unlucky. On the other hand, this driver is lucky the pipe didn't go completely through.
Play with a model of coronavirus in the US, based on epidemiologists' predictions.
Instead, Verily is building a triage website just for the Bay Area
The federal government is moving too slowly, due to a lack of leadership.
A java sparrow loves to play with this miniature toy skateboard in the house.
The 1918 influenza pandemic killed 50 to 100 million people around the world. John M. Barry explains the lessons we could learn from that moment in time.
With dim sum restaurant closures and empty senior centers, some worry Brooklyn's Sunset Park may never recover.
Donald McNeil, science and health reporter for the New York Times, explains how China was able to effectively stem the rise of coronavirus.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has largely kept Britain open, opting for more targeted measures, a strategy that has startled some epidemiologists.
As the coronavirus spreads, the simple act of touching a surface has become a delicate matter of risk analysis. The world is full of suspect surfaces. Is it safe to touch an ATM screen? Or the self-checkout at the grocery store? A door handle? A package that came in the mail?
Colin Furze has the time of his life riding in the mud inside this one-of-a-kind screw tank.
The president's son-in-law and senior adviser takes a leading role in a variety of Trump challenges, this time responding to the escalating coronavirus outbreak.
We don't have enough ventilators and ICU beds if there's a significant surge of new cases. As with Italy, the health system could become overwhelmed.
Volkswagen is attempting to outsell Tesla in the next few years. Will it work?
MoviePass tried to change the moviegoing experience but couldn't fulfill the demand.
As Covid-19 cases climb, cities may face a shortage of locations to quarantine and isolate people. In the US, it's a uniquely local problem.
Fox News host Martha MacCallum attempted to get Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, to answer whether there were enough intensive care units and enough ventilators to handle the growing coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
You're probably using a lot of Purell these days. But what about cleaning your phone?
The House passed sweeping legislation Saturday to respond to the coronavirus outbreak battering the nation, an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote to expand access to free testing, provide $1 billion in food aid and extend sick leave benefits to vulnerable Americans.
Italy has strict lockdown and social distancing protocols in place and this guy is taking it seriously (but also not entirely seriously).
"It feels like all the hard work — I don't want to say it's for nothing, but you want to compete."
In the center of the US outbreak, one medical center has begun screening workers for the new virus by setting up a mobile clinic in a parking lot where cars serve as isolated waiting rooms.
At least the guys behind the The Hacksmith channel on YouTube are still having some fun.
Who's the bigger "Star Trek" nerd? Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg or the actor who portrayed Captain Jean-Luc Picard?
Clear. Approachable. Actionable. Perfect.
This man cut out some holes in a box and kept his dogs transfixed on a whack-a-mole hot dog.
Let the graphic designers of yesteryear impress upon you the importance of Wet, Lather, Scrub, Rinse, Dry.