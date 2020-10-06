👋 Welcome to Digg

LET'S CUT TO THE CHASE

Be honest: do you know your state's slogan? And if you do, how accurate is it, really? Connecticut was once "full of surprises," and North Dakota wants you to know it's "legendary." Most of these catchphrases, of course, are dreamt up by advertising firms to get more people to visit the state — but maybe it's time to just say it like it is.

To that end, data visualization artist Matt Shirley produced a map of new state slogans that hit a little closer to home.

View this post on Instagram

This should anger some folks.

A post shared by Matt Shirley (@mattsurelee) on


[Via Instagram]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

